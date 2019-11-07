Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
Committal
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Dolores BEEBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Jeanne BEEBE


1928 - 2019
Dolores Jeanne BEEBE Obituary
went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Dolores was born on July 6, 1928 in Blairsville, PA to her loving parents, Aime and Mildred Dandoy, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Wesley John Beebe, to whom she was married to on August 17, 1946 in Detroit, MI; as well as her two sisters, Lucky Fulford and Shirley Wheeler. Dolores is survived by a large, caring family who will miss her dearly including her children, Steve (Becky) of Hernando Beach, FL, Dave (Carleen) of Clearwater, FL, Joe (Marci) of Clearwater, FL and Kelly Muzio of Powder Springs, GA; her sister, Nelda Stanton of Tennessee; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her dear friend and companion, John Case. Dolores' beautiful smile will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, with a service at 1:30 p.m. at St. Cecelia Catholic Church. Following will be a committal service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
