RIEMER, Dolores L.
age 82, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully on May 11, 2019 surrounded by all of her children. She was born and raised in Tampa/St. Petersburg area. She was an avid fan of Nascar, Green Bay Packers, and She loved to travel all over the world. Family meant everything to her. Dolores was always the First Responder when a family member or friend needed anything. Dolores is survived by sons, Michael R. of Wichita, KS, David W. (Tricia) of Melbourne Beach, FL, Gregory S. (Edie) of Appleton, WI; daughter, Kim Riemer Redding (Dan) of Parrish, FL; her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition, she leaves behind relatives and friends far too numerous to list. Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Donald M. Riemer. Memorial services will be held at St. Francis Xavier-Cabrini Catholic Church Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 am, 12001 69th Street East, Parrish, FL 34219.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019