LAURO, Dolores Mae (Turner) 86, of St. Petersburg FL was born Akron, Ohio August 31, 1933. Adopted by Margaret and Walt Turner as an infant, Dolores was raised in Akron OH where she graduated from Kenmore High School in 1951 and worked as a telephone operator. On May 10, 1952 Dolores married Fred Lauro also of Akron. She was a housewife and a wonderful loving mother of five. In her younger years she enjoyed playing Bocci at the Italian Civic Club and listening to music. She loved her children unconditionally and loved being with them at family events. In 1985 Dee and Fred moved to St. Petersburg, FL after Fred retired from Roadway Express. Dolores was a Catholic. Dolores Lauro passed away Thursday, May 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Fred Lauro; sons, Michael Lauro, Fred Lauro, Tony (Tammy) Lauro, and Greg Lauro; daughter, Debbie (Bob) Jacobs; grandchildren, Fred (April) Lauro, Anthony (Marisa) Lauro, Joe Lauro, Michael Lauro, Melissa Lauro, Hannah Lauro, Louis Lauro, and Benjamin Lauro; great-grandchildren, Austin Lauro, Gary Gwinn, Avery Lauro, Ayden Watson, and Azalea Lauro. She will be sorely missed. Guestbook at: davidcgross.com David C. Gross Funeral Home
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.