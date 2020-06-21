Dolores Menendez
MENENDEZ, Dolores P. passed away peacefully June 18, 2020, her and her husband Luis' 76th wedding anniversary. She was 96 years old. Lola was born September 11, 1923, to Hilario "El Sordo" and Juana Prieto, in Ybor City. After attending local schools, she married her husband Luis in 1944. She and Luis owned and operated the Airview Market in West Tampa for many years in the 60s and 70s. After selling their business, Lola worked for Dr. Prakit Jeerapaet in Brandon until she retired at the age of 75. After her retirement she enjoyed playing Bingo, and visiting the Hard Rock casino but most of all watching her Tampa Bay Rays play. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Luis; sisters, Floradalia Tambuzzo (Joe) and Oneida Valdes (Armando); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Catalina and Antonio Gil. She is survived by her son, Dr. Luis Menendez (Meri); daughter, Glinda Leto (Anthony); grandchildren, John Menendez, Jennifer Ketchum (Tyler), Kimberlie Weiss (Chris), Brian Leto (Trish); great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Natalie, Alizabeth, Nicholas, Kayden, and Orion; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank the wonderful caregivers Isabel Guerreo, Yanet Gomez, Marvelis Gomez, and Mingdalia Cruz for the loving care they gave her the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sant Yago Education Foundation, 120 Woodglen Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677-5304. A funeral service will be held at Boza & Roel Funeral Home Monday, June 29, 11-12, followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

