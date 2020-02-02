Dolores MURPHY

Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL
33776
(727)-391-0121
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Oakhurst United Methodist Church
13400 Park Blvd.
Seminole, FL
MURPHY, Dolores May (King) 87, of Largo, passed away Jan. 28, 2020. A St. Petersburg native, she mov-ed to Largo in 1970. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Petersburg High School. She had been a secretary at an elementary school and a real estate salesperson. A fun time in life was the Adventure Club she belonged to for several years and she was a former member of the Women's Service League of St. Petersburg. She had a wonderful life and was able to travel a lot with her husband Gene to whom she was married for 63 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. "Gene" Murphy. She was a member of Oakhurst United Methodist Church in Largo. Survivors include three daughters, Linda (Denny) Tyler, Terry (Al) Sychowski, Shirley (Tom) Maguire; and special friend, Ken Underhill. Dolores was also a volunteer at Pinellas County Extension Center, Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, and Meals on Wheels. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole, FL. Condolences may be offered at: www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Seminole, FL   (727) 391-0121
