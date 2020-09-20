Dolores Noble

NOBLE, Dolores Pope 76, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was called to heaven September 8, 2020. After a courageous three and a half year battle with cancer, she passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was born in Munhall, Pennsylvania, the daughter of first generation Eastern European Americans, the late Joseph and Mary Pope. Dolores attended Munhall High School where she dated and then married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, John Noble. John and Dolores were blessed with three children, John, Michael, and Kristi, before moving to Miami and then St. Petersburg, Florida. Dolores had a special gift when it came to nurturing and caring for people. Her loving and selfless nature was felt by everyone she encountered, especially her family and close friends. As a young mother, she attended every little league game and school performance, hosted countless gatherings in her home and was an active member of the church community. She was immensely humble and would brush aside any accolades for her kindness and generosity. She had a special and personalized bond with her daughter-in-law, Dr. Anjali Noble, and each of her five grandchildren, Lillian, Alexandra, Michael, Ian, and Luke as she was actively involved in each of their lives. She was always available to dive in with hands-on, personal care, thoughtful gifts, special trips, and loving advice. Her nurturing spirit shined through in her nursing career, as well. While raising their three children, Dolores attended nursing school at Miami-Dade and St. Petersburg Junior Colleges. She began working at Bayfront Medical Center in Labor and Delivery and loved caring for the babies. While working full-time and raising children, Dolores, who "never intended to have a career," went on to achieve not only her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and Master's in Nurse Management from University of Tampa, but also graduated with honors. As a manager, she was considered strict, yet fair and compassionate as she led countless staff members and ushered in an entire generation of St Petersburg newborns in her 30 plus year career. She was pulled out of retirement by her friend and former Director because they needed someone with her level of professionalism and diligence on a new community-based project. Dolores was always eager to support. There will be a service in honor of this loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, and Nana at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home Saturday, September 26, from 1-3 pm, 2201 Dr. ML King Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Due to Covid restrictions, we ask that everyone wear a mask to the service. There will not be a reception and anyone that cannot attend in-person will be able to live stream the service. In lieu of flowers, the Noble family requests donations be made to Riviera United Methodist Church, which supports many local charities to ease the pain of hunger and homelessness, at the following link https://rivieraumc.breezechms.com/give/online
. Dolores is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren listed above plus her sisters, Patricia (Jake) Jacobs and Jeanie (Dave) Woncheck and her nieces and nephews, Jim (Rhonda) Noble, Sharon (Randy) Harrison, Jason Jacobs, Jeff Jacobs and Jim Jacobs, David (Stacey) Woncheck and Matt (Chelsie) Woncheck. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com
