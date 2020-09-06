1/
Dolores REDMAN
REDMAN, Dolores T. 90, of Temple Terrace, FL, passed away September 2, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Cindy), William (Kathy), Larri (Cheryl); daughters, Elizabeth and Dawn Redman; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grand-children; sister, Janice Gwaltney (Bernie); brother-in-law, Gerald A. Redman (Joan). Dolores was prede-ceased by her husband, Claude B. Redman; sons, Claude C. and David. Funeral services will be at Christ Fellowship, 11 am, Friday, Sep-tember 11, 2020. Interment will be 1pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Fellowship
SEP
12
Interment
01:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 932-6157
