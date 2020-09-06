Dolores REDMAN

Or Copy this URL to Share

REDMAN, Dolores T. 90, of Temple Terrace, FL, passed away September 2, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Cindy), William (Kathy), Larri (Cheryl); daughters, Elizabeth and Dawn Redman; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grand-children; sister, Janice Gwaltney (Bernie); brother-in-law, Gerald A. Redman (Joan). Dolores was prede-ceased by her husband, Claude B. Redman; sons, Claude C. and David. Funeral services will be at Christ Fellowship, 11 am, Friday, Sep-tember 11, 2020. Interment will be 1pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157



