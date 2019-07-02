Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores S. WILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, Dolores S.



age 77, of Pinellas Park, passed away on June 29, 2019 surrounded by family in her home. She was born to parents Kenneth and Mary Vigotty, and grew up in Long Island, New York with her two brothers, Michael and Kevin. She relocated to Pinellas County in 1974 with her husband, John Wilson, and son, Jim Wilson, and has lived in the area since. She is survived by her son, Jim Wilson of Flowery Branch, Georgia; daughter, Reina Lombardi of Fort Myers and daughter, Melissa Cowans of Pinellas Park, Florida. She also leaves behind three grandsons, James Wilson, Jordan Wilson, and Xavier Cowans Jr.; two granddaughters, Shakira Huewitt and Mia Cowans; and great-grandson, Rejdan Wilson.



Dolores had an accomplished career, spanning several decades, as a realtor in the area. She loved her profession, especially helping young families find their first home. She was a mentor and source of support to many throughout her career, always focused on living in service to others. Those who knew her would describe her as a "true friend," forever loyal and dependable, kind, compassionate, and generous beyond measure. A celebration of life will be held at First Assembly of God in Pinellas Park, where she was a devoted member, on July 13, 2019 at 2 pm. The family requests that donations be made to , in lieu of flowers.

