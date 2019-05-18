LARIMER, Dolores Vensel



died on May 15, 2019 in Brandon, FL, after a prolonged neurological illness and heart complications. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Neil M Larimer, Lithia, FL, a career Marine Corps Officer. She is also survived by her daughter, Wendy Arpaia and son-in-law, Chris, Southlake, TX. She was predeceased by her two sons, Bret and Neil (Monty) and survived by daughter-in-law, Kate Larimer, San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Vensel and sister-in-law, Shirley Vensel, Port Orange, FL and pre-deceased by her brother, Dennis Vensel. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Aubrey, Ryan, Gregory, Mary Kate, Evan, Kyle, Kaylin, and Madison. Dolores was born in New Kensington, PA on April 27, 1934 to Edward and Josephine Vensel. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and became a high school teacher. While at the University, she was a loyal member of the Phi Mu Sorority and participated in their many volunteer activities and political activism. Upon graduation, she taught in numerous High School districts as she travelled worldwide with her Marine Corps husband. While located in Okinawa, Japan with her family, she was selected to manage a gift shop operated for the benefit of military personnel, awarding many scholarships and providing financial support for needy military as well as local Okinawan charities. The position required her to travel throughout Asia, meeting with buyers in Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, China, and Japan. As manager, she led the gift shop to the highest grossing sales in its history. As a hobby she became a talented artist and won several art contests. Her versatility included writing news articles for a local newspaper in Georgia. Resulting from her extensive travel, buying, and business experiences she opened a successful antique shop in Virginia that lasted until her retirement. Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Over the years she enjoyed reading, swimming, sewing, water skiing, tennis, art, political awareness, shopping, and the beach; however, her passion was always her children and grandchildren. A Prayer service will be held 3 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Dr., Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Final services will be held at Marine Corps Base, Quantico, VA and interment at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date to be determined. Please sign guestbook at:



