WHITE-LINN, Dolores M. 88, of Libertyville, IL and St. Petersburg, FL, passed away February 11, 2020. Dolores worked for Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) and was involved in numerous civic organizations. She volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. Dolores is survived by her loving son, Robert (Janet) Linn. Dolores is preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Linn and Trevor Wyhit and her siblings, Jerry Frystak, Francis Schey, and Frank Frystak. Visitation for Dolores will be held Sunday, February 16, from 1-3 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville with funeral services held at 3 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at: libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020