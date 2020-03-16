|
|
JOHNSTON, Doloris Seal age 94, passed away March 13, 2020 in Pinellas Park. Doloris was born on July 13, 1925 in Lincoln Township, PA to the late George H. and Anna (Ditter) Seal. She worked in the home office of G.C. Murphy Co. in McKeesport, PA before moving to Belleair in 1957 with her husband and children. After raising her family, she attended St. Petersburg Junior College, worked in daycare, and then taught piano. Doloris was a member of Crossroads Christian Church and was a church organist for over 50 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, George E. Johnston in 2008. Survivors include: Joyce, Paul, Ronald, Charlie, Albert (Largo), Dale (Beverly Hills), Jan Bellis (Apollo Beach), Betty White (Oakwood, GA), David (Seminole), Alice Bolanos (Durham, NC), Lois McKee (St. Petersburg), and Robert (Panama); her three sisters, Arlene Siddiqi (Rio Rancho, NM), Georgene Bruce (Jarvisburg, NC), and Amelia Gwen Baird (Port Richey); 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17 from 5-7 pm. Services will be held Wednesday, March 18 with a visitation at 1 pm and service to follow at 2 pm at Serenity Funeral Home. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2020