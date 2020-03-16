Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
View Map
