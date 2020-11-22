1/1
Domenic Capobianco
1949 - 2020
CAPOBIANCO, Domenic "Donny" passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Domenic was born Sept 8, 1949 in Waterbury, CT, son of the late Domenic and Lucy Capo-bianco. He was co-owner of Complete Auto Parts, Inc. in St. Petersburg along with his brother Paul. Donny loved to spend time with his family. By all accounts, he was a gourmet chef, a great story teller, a friend to everyone he met and an all around exceptional man. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, Matthew, Michael, and Domenic; his grand-daughter, Riley; his brothers, Paul and Salvatore; and daughter-in-law, Amber. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, cousins and many nieces and nephews. He is truly loved and will be missed tremendously. May he rest in peace. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Share memories of Donny and read full obituary at www.sorensenfuneralhome.com/obituary/Domenic-Capobianco Sorensen Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Richard E. Sorensen & Staff
