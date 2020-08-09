BALOGH, Domenica Kay 96, passed away August 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, FL. Kay was born to Erasmo and Maria Blasio April 30, 1924. Her love for family and friends was known by all and she will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents and seven siblings, Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, James and oldest daughter, Patricia Bowman. Kay is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Thomas and Marilyn (Steve) Covins; granddaughters, Charity Fulbright and Joy Wooten; great-grandchildren, Laura and Patrick Jr.; and many relatives and friends. A private service will be held at Memorial Park. For full obituary see: memorialparkfuneralhome.com