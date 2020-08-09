1/1
Domenica BALOGH
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Domenica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALOGH, Domenica Kay 96, passed away August 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, FL. Kay was born to Erasmo and Maria Blasio April 30, 1924. Her love for family and friends was known by all and she will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents and seven siblings, Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, James and oldest daughter, Patricia Bowman. Kay is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Thomas and Marilyn (Steve) Covins; granddaughters, Charity Fulbright and Joy Wooten; great-grandchildren, Laura and Patrick Jr.; and many relatives and friends. A private service will be held at Memorial Park. For full obituary see: memorialparkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved