MORTELLARO, Domenica
"Mamie" 99, died April 13, 2019, at the family home in Tampa while under hospice care. Mamie is predeceased by her parents, Vincenzo and Lucia Mortellaro and her brother, Jero Mortellaro. She is survived by her loving sister, Mary Caltagirone; five nephews, Sam Caltagirone, Vincent Caltagirone (Sue), Vincent Mortellaro, Joseph Caltagirone, and Douglas Mortellaro (Tracy); by numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; and other family. After business college, she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at MacDill AFB during WWII, for private businesses in Tampa, and for the family soft drink bottling company. Mamie was an avid football fan, especially of the UF Gators and the TB Bucs. She was a strong, independent woman and a stalwart for her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive Tampa, FL 33637, 813-871-8444 or www.chaptershealth.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019