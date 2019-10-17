PEROSINO, Domenico G. "Dom" 89, passed October 14, 2019. He was Catholic by faith and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for the better part of 60 years. He loved music, cars, dancing and spending time with family. He is predeceased by his wife, Irene. He is survived by his three daughters; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held today, Oct. 17, 2-5 pm, at 280 Mariner Blvd. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 11 am, at St. Joan of Arc. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the or HPH Hospice. See full obituary and sign guest book at: brewerfuneral.com (352) 688-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019