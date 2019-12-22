Guest Book View Sign Service Information Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview 6919 Providence Road Riverview , FL 33578 (813)-677-9494 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview 6919 Providence Road Riverview , FL 33578 View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Nativity Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

CASSANO, Dominick Peter passed away peacefully at home December 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dominick was born in Brooklyn, NY June 29, 1938 to Salvatore and Anna (Desiata) Cassano. He graduated from John Jay High School in 1956 and the University of Tampa in 1960. He was employed by the Tampa Tribune as an advertising manager for over 30 years and was active in many business and civic organizations. He was also employed by the Palm Beach Post as an advertising director and The Tampa Bay Business Journal in the same capacity. His love for baseball and basketball led him to coaching youth leagues in the Brandon area for many years. Dom had a zest for life and he was happiest when he was around his family, friends and food. No one enjoyed a good meal as much as Dom, and we used to say that one of his biggest dilemmas in life was when any of his medications said to take on an empty stomach. His stories, his humor and his presence will be enormously missed by all who loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Salvatore and his daughters, Maria Greer and Christina Joseph; and son-in-law, Alan Joseph. He is survived by his loving wife, Amy; and children, Monica (David) Farmer, John, Paul and Claudia (Charlie) Phillips; as well as grandchildren, Evan, Brendan and Aidan Greer (and their father, Scott); Alec and Mira Cassano (and mother, Gina), Alexander, Amy, Jensen and Nick Phillips. There will be a visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home. There will be a funeral mass on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1 pm at Nativity Catholic Church.

