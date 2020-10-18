1/1
Dominick GEBBIA
GEBBIA, Dominick 89, of Wimauma, formerly of Apollo Beach, passed away October 12, 2020, from leukemia. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Anne and son, Donald. He is survived by his sons, John, and Michael (Marsha, granddaughter, Allie) of Wimauma; daughter, Donna (Steve Sweeney) of Brandon; grandson, Michael John of Connecticut; and brothers, Michael and Joseph. Dominick was discharged from the Army in 1952 as a Sergeant with four bronze stars, having served in Korea. A native of Yonkers, NY, he retired from the Yonkers Police Department as a homicide detective and moved to Apollo Beach in 1977. Services will be private.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
