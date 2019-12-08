PALERMO, Dominick James passed away December 3, 2019 in Bailey, CO. Dominick is the beloved husband of Kay Palermo, dedicated father to Jimmy Palermo, Kaylie Verigan, and Ellysa Palermo, and proud "Pop Pop" to Jonathan, Jaxson, Robby, Mack, Rex, Eliana and grand-baby #7 on the way. Service to honor Dominick will take place Sunday, Dec. 15, at Bay Pines Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life at the Bayou Club. Please reach out to family and friends for more details.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019