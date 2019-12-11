PALERMO, Dominick James passed away December 3, 2019 in Bailey, CO. Dominick is the beloved husband of Kay Palermo, dedicated father to Jimmy Palermo, Kaylie Verigan, and Ellysa Palermo, proud "Pop Pop" to Jonathan, Jaxson, Robby, Mack, Rex, Eliana and a seventh grandchild on the way. Dominick is the first-born son to Frances Palermo, generous brother to JoAnn Holloway, Michael Palermo, Salvatore "Kip" Palermo and loving uncle to their children. An Honor Guard ceremony for Dominick will take place Sunday, Dec. 15 at Bay Pines Cemetery at noon, followed by a celebration of his life reception at the Bayou Club at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019