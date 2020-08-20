Dominique VINES

VINES, Dominique DeShawn "Shawn" 27, died August 9, 2020. Shawn was survived by his parents, Kristen and Damon Smith and James and Kara Vines; his grandparents John and Judy Day, Elnora and Elmore Carthan; his siblings, Montrel Day, Marissa Smith, Mikaela Vines, Haley Vines and Kenedy Vines; his aunt, Billie Jo; nephew, Josyah; and nieces, Rylie and Autumn; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him dearly. Service will be held at Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay 110 N. McDill Tampa, FL 33609 Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm. The service will also be held on zoom for those unable to attend.



