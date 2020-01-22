Domonic Clements (2000 - 2020)
Service Information
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL
33710
(727)-527-1177
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Obituary
CLEMENTS, Domonic 19, of St. Petersburg, died Jan. 12, 2020 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville from complications of Cystic Fibrosis. He was born June 8, 2000. He is survived by his loving family including his mother, Lerah Clements. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, January 25 from 2 until time of service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Domonic's name to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020
