BARCO, Don,



68, died peacefully at his home March 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Horace and Eva Barco; brother, Earl Barco; and son, Jerry Barco. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Samantha; brother, Irvin; in-laws, Jerry Garcia, and Richard and Sandra Midulla; nieces, Andria and Tracy Midulla; and grandniece, Marley. Don had a passion for family, cigars, music, and friends that was shared through his presence, spirit, and laughter in King Corona Cigars, which he and Brenda founded in 1998. Don's contribution to Ybor City and the community of Tampa will be seen for many years. He will be missed greatly and his spirit will be felt eternally. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to St. Jude's or the Crisis Center of Tampa.



Florida Mortuary

4601 Nebraska Ave N

Tampa , FL 33603

