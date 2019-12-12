CARLSON, Don 96, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away December 8, 2019. Born in Jamestown, NY May 8, 1923, he moved to Seminole in 1999 from Tona-wanda, NY. He was a WWII veteran and worked at the Tonawanda Post Office for 27 years. He was a member of the American Legion and Honor Flight of St. Petersburg chapter. Don was the husband of his late wife and loving mother, Muriel Carlson who passed away in December 2015 after 73 years of marriage. Don, our father, is survived by his children, Dan (Sue) Carlson, Hudson, Sandy (David) Luzak, Burt NY, Patricia (Bruce) Beeman, Ocala, FL. Memorial mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church 11565 66th Ave., Seminole, Wednesday, Dec 18, at 11 am. Interment is at later date in Jamestown, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to American Leukemia Foundation or Honor Flight in memory of Don.

