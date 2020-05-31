HARTUNG, Brig. Gen. Don M. USAF formerly of Tampa, FL, passed away on May 19, 2020. He served God, his family, and his country. Born in Snyder, New York, on Nov. 8, 1926, to Edwin Anthony Hartung and Loraine Emma Bernard Hartung, both deceased, Don had one brother, Paul T. Hartung, who also served as a Brigadier General in the Air Force, and who passed away in 2000. General Hartung was a highly decorated command pilot with more than 6,000 flying hours, and wore the Senior Missileman Badge. He was awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Medal for Outstanding Leadership. His military decorations and awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal and Distinguished Service Medal, among many others. Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Screws Hartung, formerly of Opelika, AL; their three children, Annette Hartung Conlon (Doug) of Los Angeles, Don Martin Hartung Jr. (Jill); granddaughter, Meg Hartung, and Carolyn Hartung Leonhardt (Curt), and three step-grandsons, Shaun, Casey, and Jessie Leonhardt, all of Colorado Springs. Funeral arrangements for General Hartung will be disclosed at a later date, with a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs to be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to the educational institution of your choice.



