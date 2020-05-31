Don HARTUNG
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARTUNG, Brig. Gen. Don M. USAF formerly of Tampa, FL, passed away on May 19, 2020. He served God, his family, and his country. Born in Snyder, New York, on Nov. 8, 1926, to Edwin Anthony Hartung and Loraine Emma Bernard Hartung, both deceased, Don had one brother, Paul T. Hartung, who also served as a Brigadier General in the Air Force, and who passed away in 2000. General Hartung was a highly decorated command pilot with more than 6,000 flying hours, and wore the Senior Missileman Badge. He was awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Medal for Outstanding Leadership. His military decorations and awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal and Distinguished Service Medal, among many others. Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Screws Hartung, formerly of Opelika, AL; their three children, Annette Hartung Conlon (Doug) of Los Angeles, Don Martin Hartung Jr. (Jill); granddaughter, Meg Hartung, and Carolyn Hartung Leonhardt (Curt), and three step-grandsons, Shaun, Casey, and Jessie Leonhardt, all of Colorado Springs. Funeral arrangements for General Hartung will be disclosed at a later date, with a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs to be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to the educational institution of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 31, 2020
I never personally met Mr. Hartung, but I have been friends with his daughter Annette for many years. My deepest sympathies go to her and the rest of her family during this very difficult time.
Mike Scherpenberg
Friend
May 31, 2020
It was an honor to play golf with him into others for over 25 years. Playing three times a week for many of those years. God bless him and his family. He will surely be missed by all and by me.
Wayne Pedersen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved