HUNT, Don
from Plant City, Florida, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 75. In 2003, Don retired from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office after 32 years of service. Don is survived by his three children, Darren, Darryl, and Debbie and his eight grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, from 2-4 pm at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. Private interment at Florida National Cemetery. Please visit: Blountcurrycarrollwood.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019