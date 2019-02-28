Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donahue W. "Don" CREWS. View Sign

CREWS, Donahue W. "Don"



82, of Springhill, FL passed away in Springhill February 23, 2019. Don was born in Avon Park, FL February 4, 1937 to Mabel and Walter Crews. His family later moved to Lutz, FL. He attended Hillsborough High School, serving three years in ROTC, and graduated in 1955. Don worked as a motorcycle machinist and specialist for over 50 years, working for both Harley and Honda, and then his own engine service. He enjoyed traveling, camping, photography, and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He was also a former member of the National Guard. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Crews; his brothers, Gordon and Leslie Crews; his children, Cindy Crews, Carolyn (Jorge) Loret de Mola, Don (Connie) E. Crews; his grandchildren, Ashley and Joseph (DJ) Crews, Katie and Alex Loret de Mola, and Blaine Weiland; his stepchildren, Susan (Shaun) Nall and Keith (Sylvana) Weiland; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. He was predeceased by his first wife, Emily Brumbelow Crews. Memorial services will be held at National Cremation Society, 13011 US. Highway 19, Hudson, FL 34667 Friday March 1, 2019 at 11:30 am. Memorial donations may be made in Don's name to the .

