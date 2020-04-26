ABOUSSLEMAN, Donald A. "D.A." Son of Elizabeth and Philip was born May 23,1941 and passed away April 22, 2020 just short of his 79th birthday. He was prede-ceased by son, Wayne and siblings, Phyllis Nocerino, Charles and Joseph. He is survived by wife, June; son, Guy; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was a Navy veteran and retired from the Oakland, CA Police Department. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020