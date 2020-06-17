Donald ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Donald Sigfrid 96, passed June 15, 2020. Born March 31, 1924 to Sigfrid Anderson and Mildred Larson Anderson in Kane, Pennsylvania. Don was predeceased by his brother, Arnold Anderson; sister, Susan Bartlett; and son, Stephen Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, June Campbell Anderson; son, Jeffrey; brother, Francis Frederick of Penn-yslvania; grandchildren, Stephen, Jason, Jeffrey II Anderson and granddaughter, Christine Anderson; five precious great-granddaughters, Riley, Bryn, Caden, Kayla and Emma, all held a special place in his heart. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Donald retired after 25 years from Publix as a Store Manager. He had many close associates. Services are private for family only. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations made to Florida United Methodist Children's Home, PO Box 6299, Deltona, FL 32728-9988 or a charity of your choice. R. Lee Williams & Son (727) 527-1177
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.