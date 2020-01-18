Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald ANDREWS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDREWS, Donald John of Seminole, FL, passed away at his home on Dec. 23, 2019. Don was born in 1951 in New Jersey to the late Alice and John Andrews. In 1973 he graduated from OSU-Technical Campus. Don enlisted in the Navy and became a Seabee. He served in Okinawa where he suffered a massive head injury. He was honorably discharged in 1974 and joined the ranks of disabled veterans. Don and his widowed Mom moved to Florida in 1978. He dedicated himself to more than 22 years of volunteer service at various art museums. Don also engaged in arts and craft work in multiple genres. His beaded banners hang in the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Giants offices, and many businesses in Florida. As a supporter of the Republican party he has many letters of appreciation from a variety of politicians. The VA Hospital in Tampa treated Don for a host of medical problems over the years. He appreciated the care received there. Don is survived by his sister Diana Jansen; his nieces and nephew and their families; and close friends in Florida and throughout the country who have all expressed that he will be sorely missed. A brief memorial service will be held March 23 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

ANDREWS, Donald John of Seminole, FL, passed away at his home on Dec. 23, 2019. Don was born in 1951 in New Jersey to the late Alice and John Andrews. In 1973 he graduated from OSU-Technical Campus. Don enlisted in the Navy and became a Seabee. He served in Okinawa where he suffered a massive head injury. He was honorably discharged in 1974 and joined the ranks of disabled veterans. Don and his widowed Mom moved to Florida in 1978. He dedicated himself to more than 22 years of volunteer service at various art museums. Don also engaged in arts and craft work in multiple genres. His beaded banners hang in the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Giants offices, and many businesses in Florida. As a supporter of the Republican party he has many letters of appreciation from a variety of politicians. The VA Hospital in Tampa treated Don for a host of medical problems over the years. He appreciated the care received there. Don is survived by his sister Diana Jansen; his nieces and nephew and their families; and close friends in Florida and throughout the country who have all expressed that he will be sorely missed. A brief memorial service will be held March 23 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close