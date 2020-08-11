Donald ANGELO

ANGELO, Donald Edward 85, of Tampa, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A native of Charleston, West Virginia, he moved to Tampa with his wife, young son, and his parents in 1959. A graduate of Morris Harvey College, he joined the Pittsburgh Paint and Glass Industries in 1959 and worked for the company for 26 years, retiring as manager of the company's Florida Avenue store. He is survived by his four children, John (Jane), Phillip ( Mona), Mary (John Martin), and Joseph (Danielle); eight grandchildren, Shannon, Phillip Jr., Jaclyn, James, Jessica, Sarah, Hannah and Julia; and great-granddaughter, Rylee. On Memorial Day weekend in 2003, Don became one of the oldest patients to receive a heart transplant at Tampa General Hospital. Through one family's generosity during their tragedy, Don and other transplant recipients had a second chance at life. And for the past 17 years, Don led an active and healthy life. A viewing will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Thursday, August 13 at 9 am with a funeral mass to follow at 10 am. The interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Don's family would like to express their appreciation to the physicians, nurses and staff at Tampa General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food bank. Arrangements by Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories (813) 626-3161



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store