ATWOOD, Donald Kenneth 70, of Tampa, FL, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Tampa. Don was born to Evelyn Stevens and Douglas Atwood on October 20, 1949. He attended Hillsborough High School and married Susan Elaine Ferlita on December 2, 1969. Don was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He worked as an insurance sales representative at Atwood Insurance for 15 years. Don is survived by Mary Nicholson, his girlfriend of 19 years; Susan Elaine Atwood, former wife of 30 years; daughter, Donna Richburg (Earl); son, Ryan Atwood (Jennifer); brother, Douglas Atwood; sister, Douglyn Davis; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial service will take place promptly at 11 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513. A Celebration of Life will be hosted later the same day at Maggiano's Little Italy at 5 pm, 203 Westshore Plaza, Tampa 33609. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or help the homeless community.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020