Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald ATWOOD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ATWOOD, Donald Kenneth 70, of Tampa, FL, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Tampa. Don was born to Evelyn Stevens and Douglas Atwood on October 20, 1949. He attended Hillsborough High School and married Susan Elaine Ferlita on December 2, 1969. Don was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He worked as an insurance sales representative at Atwood Insurance for 15 years. Don is survived by Mary Nicholson, his girlfriend of 19 years; Susan Elaine Atwood, former wife of 30 years; daughter, Donna Richburg (Earl); son, Ryan Atwood (Jennifer); brother, Douglas Atwood; sister, Douglyn Davis; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial service will take place promptly at 11 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513. A Celebration of Life will be hosted later the same day at Maggiano's Little Italy at 5 pm, 203 Westshore Plaza, Tampa 33609. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or help the homeless community.

ATWOOD, Donald Kenneth 70, of Tampa, FL, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Tampa. Don was born to Evelyn Stevens and Douglas Atwood on October 20, 1949. He attended Hillsborough High School and married Susan Elaine Ferlita on December 2, 1969. Don was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He worked as an insurance sales representative at Atwood Insurance for 15 years. Don is survived by Mary Nicholson, his girlfriend of 19 years; Susan Elaine Atwood, former wife of 30 years; daughter, Donna Richburg (Earl); son, Ryan Atwood (Jennifer); brother, Douglas Atwood; sister, Douglyn Davis; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial service will take place promptly at 11 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513. A Celebration of Life will be hosted later the same day at Maggiano's Little Italy at 5 pm, 203 Westshore Plaza, Tampa 33609. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or help the homeless community. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.