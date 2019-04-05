Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Bubba" BARBER. View Sign

died on April 2, 2019. A Tampa native, Don was a graduate of Hillsborough High class of 1963, Drum Major, and ROTC. Affectionately known as the Go-to-Guy and Mouth of the Port, Don retired as president of Donbar Steamship Co after 44 years of service to the Port of Tampa. Longtime member of the Propeller Club and Seaport Sertoma, he was an avid Seminole fan, trap shooter, and member of the Big Bull Hunt Club. Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cecile; son, Robin Barber; daughter, Kim Cunningham; and grandchildren, Michael Barber, Christina Barber, and Magnolia Cunningham. A Celebration of Life will be held at Forest Hills Presbyterian, 709 W Linebaugh Ave., Tampa on Sunday, April 7 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, where Don was a life-long member.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019

