BERGER, Donald



a longtime resident of Seffner, FL, received last rites and soon thereafter, on February 24, 2019, rejoined his wife Lillian who had predeceased him eight years ago. After graduating from high school, Donald was trained as a Merchant Marine radio officer and served in WWII, the Korean War, and finally the Gulf War aboard the hospital ship USS Comfort. Donald retired from the Merchant Marines after serving 20 years. He then managed WPD, a ship-to-shore radio station in Tampa until his second retirement in 1989. He is survived by his son Joseph (Jan); daughter, Karen Godfrey (Tom); grandson, Jeremy Starritt; granddaughters, Lianne Brye (Matt) and Savannah Berger and his great-granddaughter, Lillian Brye. Mr. Berger was a very active community member and volunteer of time and talent. He was a charter member of his church, Holy Innocents of Valrico, donated gallons of blood, belonged to a HAM radio club, and volunteered on the museum ship the SS Victory. Donald's abiding love was Boy Scout Troop 109 where he served as Scout Master for 27 years and as a dedicated volunteer for years following. As Scout Master he touched the lives of hundreds of scouts on their path to adulthood and will be remembered by many as a mentor and trusted friend. He was honored by his peers in scouting by being awarded the Wood Badge and the Silver Beaver Award. He was the first ever recipient of the Hillsborough County Commissioners' Lonnie Lee Napier Award for outstanding contributions to his community. A memorial service will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, Valrico FL at 11 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Boy Scout Troop 109 through Holy Innocents Church. Please sign the online guestbook at:



