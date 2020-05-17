Donald D. Blanton One year has passed since one we loved was called away forever to bloom as a flower in the Master's bouquet. We often think of days gone by impossible for us not to cry. For all you did for us, you did your best the Lord has awarded you eternal rest. Just a few more weary days and then we'll fly away to meet you in a land where joy shall never end. We love you and miss you so much... your girls.



