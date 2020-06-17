Donald CALDWELL

CALDWELL, Donald Jr. "Reche" of Tampa passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 20 at 12-Noon at The Center For Manifestation, 3102 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33610. Please follow the CDC guidelines. Donald Reche Caldwell, Jr. was a native of Tampa, Florida. He accepted Christ at an early age and was educated in the public schools of Hillsborough County and graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1998. He further his education with the University of Florida where he was a member of the Florida Gators football team. Donald Reche, Jr. entered the 2002 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the San Diego Chargers. Reche signed with the New England Patriots in 2006. In 2007, he signed with the Washington Redskins and in 2008, he signed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Rams. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Deacon Arthur and Mrs. Marise Tolbert and Mrs. Otha Caldwell; uncle, William Walker; aunts, Elaine Caldwell, Debra Maylor, Doris Smith and Joyce Johns. He is survived by his children, Recheyla and Cashmere; and their mother, Sherron Caldwell; loving parents, Deborah and Donald Reche Caldwell Sr.; brother, Andre Caldwell (Niché); grandfather, William Caldwell; a host of nieces and nephews; uncles, Charlie Tolbert, Lorenzo Tolbert (Mildred), Arthur Tolbert (Sandra), Alton Walker (Margaret), William Caldwell III (Adriene), Terrance Jenkins (Lisa) and Harold Smith; aunts, Martha B. Tolbert, Laverne Barron, Earnestine Riley, Tanya Yates (Ronald) and Twanda Caldwell; Godson, Alonso Monts III; a host of other family and special friends too numerous to mention. The remains will repose from 5-7:30 pm, Friday, June 19, at The Center For Manifestation, 3102 E. Lake Avenue. We are asking family and friends to follow the CDC guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to Ray Williams Funeral Home, Rhodes & Northern, Owners.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store