PARSONS, Donald Cale "Don"
82, of Tampa, FL, entered into the presence of his Lord February 15, 2019. Don was born March 25, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force, and retired after 20 years of public service with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office. He enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing, hunting, and motorcycle riding. He is survived by his children, Rick Parsons, Terri Shields (Jeff), and Cindy Briesacher (Robert); grandchildren, Janet Cain (Mason) and Joshua Briesacher (Ariana); siblings, Karen Robinson (Jim), David Parsons (Faye), Mike Parsons (Sandy), Jack Parsons, Mark Parsons (Shirley), and Gary Parsons (Mary); and many nieces and nephews. He was much loved and will be very missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019