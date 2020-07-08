1/1
Donald CAMP
CAMP, Donald Robert 77, passed away May 7, 2020, in Tampa, Florida following declining health. He was born in Alabama, but lived most of his life in Georgia. He is survived by two daughters, Jana Khamo and Debbie Berry and two grandchildren, Ashley Dalton and Christopher Berry. Don loved watching sports, old cowboy movies, going to the lake, waterskiing and playing poker. He had a fun sense of humor and was often the life of the party. He will be dearly missed.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
