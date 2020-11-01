1/1
Donald Catton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CATTON, Donald Leroy "DL" USAF One of the last true American gentlemen has lost his long battle with cancer. Cradled in the arms of his loving wife, DL peacefully left this worldly earth Monday October 26, 2020. DL was a veteran (Air Force), a business owner, a Master Captain, an incredible dancer, and a friend to all he met. Having lived in many parts of the country, he moved to St. Petersburg in 1999 to be near and care for his aging parents. He always said he did not need to go on vacation because he lived in paradise. He so loved walking the beach and rehydrating along the way. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Richardson; his twin brother, Ronald Catton of Bradenton, FL; his brother, Jerry Catton of Henry, IL; sister, Rebecca Catton-Kerner of Chillicothe, IL; and their spouses. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his honor to Special Operation Warriors Fund through Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club. InternationalCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
International Cremation Services
4957 Marine Parkway
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 849-1984
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved