Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Clifford. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

CLIFFORD, Donald E. 96, of St. Petersburg, peacefully went to our Lord on October 30, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, New York, attended Riverside High School and worked at the family service station before being drafted into the Army during WWII. He was married 71 years to his childhood sweetheart, Beverly Mengay, who predeceased him. They raised four children, William (Catherine) Clifford, Kathleen (Michael) Mulrennan, Carolyn (Reynold) Garrison, Susan ( Howard) Clarke. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) Arlington, William (Carla) Clifford, Donald (Noa) Clifford, Erin (Mark) Gille, Jennifer Garrison, Amanda (Brett) Graham, Katelyn (Clint) Chandler and 12 great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Farrell and is predeceased by his brothers, Leroy and James; sister, Norma Rentch and grandson, Mark Arlington. He was a life time member of the St. Petersburg Lions Club and was active in the St. Jude's Fire of the Spirit prayer community. He enjoyed family gatherings, bowling, and woodworking especially making violins. He brought smiles and joy by whistling and singing his favorite tunes and playing his harmonica. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight of West Central Florida (Tampa Bay Region). Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 7 at 9:30 am in the Chapel at the Cathedral of St. Jude. Interment will follow at the Bay Pines National Cemetery. Guestbook at

CLIFFORD, Donald E. 96, of St. Petersburg, peacefully went to our Lord on October 30, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, New York, attended Riverside High School and worked at the family service station before being drafted into the Army during WWII. He was married 71 years to his childhood sweetheart, Beverly Mengay, who predeceased him. They raised four children, William (Catherine) Clifford, Kathleen (Michael) Mulrennan, Carolyn (Reynold) Garrison, Susan ( Howard) Clarke. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) Arlington, William (Carla) Clifford, Donald (Noa) Clifford, Erin (Mark) Gille, Jennifer Garrison, Amanda (Brett) Graham, Katelyn (Clint) Chandler and 12 great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Farrell and is predeceased by his brothers, Leroy and James; sister, Norma Rentch and grandson, Mark Arlington. He was a life time member of the St. Petersburg Lions Club and was active in the St. Jude's Fire of the Spirit prayer community. He enjoyed family gatherings, bowling, and woodworking especially making violins. He brought smiles and joy by whistling and singing his favorite tunes and playing his harmonica. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight of West Central Florida (Tampa Bay Region). Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 7 at 9:30 am in the Chapel at the Cathedral of St. Jude. Interment will follow at the Bay Pines National Cemetery. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close