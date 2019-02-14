Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Clifford DYBLE. View Sign

DYBLE, Donald Clifford



DYBLE, Donald Clifford93, of Tampa, passed away February 8, 2019 in Tampa. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home of Carrollwood.Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home of Carrollwood with the Reverend Lia Willetts of Christ United Methodist Church of Lehigh Acres, Florida officiating. Burial will be held at 2 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park of Tampa.Donald Clifford Dyble was born in Lincoln, NE to John and Sue Dyble August 1, 1925. He received his Bachelor of Applied Science from the College of Technology at the University of Houston in 1955. Don married Florence Dunlap September 22, 1950 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the Navy. Don was owner/president of General Engine & Equipment Company. He was a past member of First United Methodist Church of Tampa and attended Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church of Tampa. Don was past president of the Propeller Club and Seaport Sertoma Club, past member of the Port Development Council (Tampa Chamber of Commerce), and past member of the Navy League of the U.S. He was also a member of Tin Can Sailor, Hillsborough Masonic Lodge and a honorary member of the Committee of 100 (Chamber of Commerce).Don is preceded in death by son, Wayne Dyble and wife, Florence Dyble. Don is survived by daughter, Leslie Bishop; and two grandchildren, Rachelle Bishop and Eric Bishop.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

