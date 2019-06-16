Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sorensen 3180 30th Avenue N St. Petersburg , FL 33713 (727)-323-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

ADAMS, Donald Clyde



God welcomed home Donald Clyde Adams June 11, 2019. He passed in the early morning at the age of 92, holding hands with his wife, Betsy Adams, and his daughter-in-law, Kelly Adams.



Donald was born in Savannah, Georgia, and raised by his parents, Clyde and Irene Adams. Though school was not for him, he was strong-willed and clever, managing to fudge his paperwork to join the Navy two years early at the age of 16. He served in the Philippines from 1942-1944 during



Donald harbored a strong love for his family, especially his Betsy. They shared 71 years of marriage together, setting a fine example for those who were lucky to witness their loving relationship. He had a powerful faith in the Lord. A humble disciple, he loved to praise God by singing hymns and he spread the Word to anyone who would listen. He had a giving heart, a witty mind, and the best luck when it came to any card game known to man. He was the Champ of the Ramp, Ace of the Base, and the best husband, father, and Poppy a person could ask for. Donald lived in the house on Allendale Terrace until his last day. His memory lives on through his wife, three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



