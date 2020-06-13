Donald COBB

Or Copy this URL to Share

COBB, Donald Rodney 75, died June 6, 2020 of dementia. Born in Hobart, Tasmania AU, raised in Treasure Island, FL, BB grad 1963. He started his 50 year restaurant career at a coffee shop as chief cook and bottle washer, then at Careless Navigator then in Atlanta and Savannah, GA. Survived by siblings, Carol Cobb of Tennessee, Brent Cobb Sr.; daughters, Emily Ruiz, North Dakota, Heather Cobb; grandchildren, Axel and Destiny of Atlanta, GA. Plant a tree, light a candle, raise a glass.



