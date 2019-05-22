Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald D. BLANTON. View Sign Service Information Wells Memorial and Event Center 1903 West Reynolds Street Plant City , FL 33563 (813)-752-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

BLANTON, Donald D. "Poppy"



82, joined the angel band on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by family at home. Donald was born on November 1936 in Shady Grove, Florida. He spent many years as a child between Tampa and the wooded dirt roads of his beloved hometown before eventually settling in Tampa.



In 1956, he picked Barbara Jean Pitts as the flower for his heart's bouquet. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.



On Donald and Barbara's wedding anniversary in 1994, he received the ultimate gift of a liver transplant after being diagnosed with a rare liver disease. His family is eternally grateful to the family of the young man who chose to donate life.



He leaves behind the broken hearts of his loving wife; daughter, Louise (John); granddaughter, Cricket (Tom); two brothers; and many other friends and family members.



To think of Donald is to think of antique Fords, farming, his beloved Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church, joy, RC Colas, 16 penny nails, bluegrass music, ice cream, Dolly Parton, unwavering strength, his family and a smile that never ends.



Donald served our great country during his time in the United States National Guard.



Family will be received Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 5 pm and friends from 6-8 pm at Wells Memorial Funeral Home at 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL. The funeral service will take place Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 am at Mt. Enon Primitive Baptist Church at 3702 N. Frontage Road, Plant City, FL with graveside services and catered lunch to follow.



We recommend considering the extremely hot conditions when choosing your attire for Friday's interment. We will have an extra tent, umbrellas and ice water available.

