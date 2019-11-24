Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIDSON, Donald Craig "Don" died on November 11, 2019 at 57 years of age. He was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on November 22, 1961 during a time when his father was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. His father was employed by the Bell Telephone Company as a Network Engineer which caused the family to move 19 times before Don eventually settled in West Florida in 1973. Don's free time was not spent in front of a television like most kids his age. His days were spent in the swamps and wetlands of Florida which were more abundant in those days. When he was not attending Hudson High School, he was scuba diving in the Gulf of Mexico for fish and mollusks or hunting in the forests and swamps of western Pasco County for snakes and other wild creatures. His days were filled with other adventures as Don and his family traveled to Cape Canaveral to witness, up close, some of the very first Space Shuttle launches while standing on the beach, only a few miles away. This firsthand experience gave Don a lifelong love of all things NASA in particular and aviation in general. He also developed an avid interest in history with a specific concentration towards

This firsthand experience gave Don a lifelong love of all things NASA in particular and aviation in general. He also developed an avid interest in history with a specific concentration towards World War II and aviation with focus in the machines of the Axis Powers. After graduation from Hudson High school in 1980, Don returned to Chicago and lived with his family while continuing his education. There, Don attended the University of DuPage where he studied art history. He later returned to Florida and obtained a degree in engineering and information technology from USF. Don trained to become a commercial diver, certified in mixed gases and cave diving. He then became qualified to work on a number of offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. He later put his diving experience to work with Mel Fisher, diving on his treasure ship Atocha and with Jacques Cousteau on the research vessel Calypso. Don also started a corporation known as, SEDCO, the Southeastern Dive Company, which was involved in the import of venomous snakes, lizards and birds into the United States. He personally performed the milking of these venomous snakes, the product of which was sold to universities all around the U.S. for use in research. Don became a Deputy Sheriff with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in 1985 and quickly moved up the ranks from road patrol to the STEP unit. He was soon promoted to become a property crimes detective on the west side of Pasco County. Detective Don Davidson led a team of three other detectives and formed the first Economic Crime / White Collar Crime unit in Pasco County. Don instinctively knew what the future of computers would be and on his own learned about the newly formed world of business computer networks. He became one of the first detectives to aid in the prosecution of individuals and businesses for computer crime. In the late 90's, Don left the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to pursue a leadership role with Intermedia Communications in Tampa. Don soon became a key technical advisor to the IT leadership of Intermedia Communications. There he was responsible for researching and advising on network security and long-range planning for future networks and systems. Don was one of the guiding forces at Intermedia that caused it to be recognized as a national leader in business data communications. Don Davidson is survived by his wife and best friend, Dr. Vicki Salton Davidson; his parents, Robert and Susan Davidson; his son, Blake Davidson; his daughter, Gabrielle Davidson Taylor (Nick); his sister, Suzy Davidson Cochrane (Fred); his brother, Doug Davidson (Stephanie); and his former wife, Kim Clayback. Since his marriage to Vicki Davidson in 1999, they have traveled the world together, loving life and the joy of their companionship. Together they enjoyed multiple trips to Paris, Belgium, Holland and other locations throughout Europe. Of all the destinations he visited, the one trip that left him with the most indelible memory was the time he spent walking the beaches of Normandy, France, in the footsteps of those heroes who went before him. It was fitting that Don Davidson began his final journey on Veterans Day. Don's final conversations with Vicki were about their many adventures, their everlasting and loving relationship, their family and Don being able to soon reunite with his former service dog, Ralph, who predeceased him. In that spirit, Don requested that any donations in his memory be made to the Pasco County K-9 Association. https://www.pascosheriffcharities.org/donations Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019

