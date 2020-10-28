1/
Donald DOWNS
DOWNS, Donald George 72, died on October 17, 2020. He was born in Tampa, the son of George W. Downs Jr. and Betty Wimberly Rodriquez. In 1960, he moved to Orange Springs, FL where he graduated from Melrose High School. He proudly served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army and was an Army recruiter in Shreveport, LA. While in Shreveport, he earned his degree from LSU. Don returned to Tampa in 1977. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Glenda Downs; sister-in-law, Judy Downs; nephews, Jim Downs and Shane Downs, and many members of his extended family. Don was a kind and honorable man who served as an irreplaceable and steadying force for his family. His presence will be deeply missed. A small family burial service will be held at Myrtle Hill Cemetery on Saturday, October 31 at 1 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
