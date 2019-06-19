CONOVER, Donald E.
71, Ozona, passed away June 12, 2019. He was a retired USPS letter carrier and US Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Wolfert and Gerrit. He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Casey Conover (Brent); granddaughter, Sydney; two sisters, Mary Ann Moore (Jim) and Peggy Knapp (Gene); brother, Kurt; two stepdaughters and several nieces and nephews. Inurnment will be July 12, 10 am at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513. Celebration of Life to follow July 13, 2 pm at Unity of Palm Harbor, 1960 Tampa Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34683.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019