Donald E. FARLEY

Obituary
FARLEY, Donald E.

85, of Tampa, passed April 24, 2019. Born on Dec. 31, 1933 in Pampa, TX, He retired after 20 years from the Air Force, the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office, and New York Yankees. A lover of sports and avid golfer, he is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; children, Chestyene, Barb, Jess, Bud, and Bill; grandkids, Bev, Jordan, Benji, and Farley. Celebration of Life will be held May 5, 2-4 pm at the American Legion, Sheldon Rd. No flowers, donate to ALA.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
