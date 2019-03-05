Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. KELLER. View Sign

KELLER, Donald E.



79, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2019. Don was originally from Dayton, OH but has been a resident of Florida for roughly 56 years. Don earned his Bachelor's Degree at Manchester College and his Master's Degree at Nova University. From there he became a coach at multiple high schools and through his accomplishments he earned his induction into the Hall of Fame at Northeast High School. Moving forward with his career, he became an Assistant Principal from which he had retired. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Teri; mother and father, Fred and Virginia Garretson; and brother, Pat Garretson. He is survived by his brothers, Bob, Jack, Dave, and Steve Garretson; and his son, Barry Keller. Don Keller will be laid to rest at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on March 24, 2019 at 12:30 pm.

