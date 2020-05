Or Copy this URL to Share

EBERT, Donald E. 84, residing in Palm Harbor, FL died May 8, 2020. He was a former resident of East Aurora, NY. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; sons, Jeffrey and Steven Ebert; and sister, Mary Hill. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Assoc. or Florida Suncoast Hospice.



